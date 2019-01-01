Joshua Harvey, otherwise known as Hervé , is a producer/DJ from the UK. Hervé is known for bass-orientated as well as eclectic productions and DJ sets. He also runs the label Cheap Thrills, which has released music by Fake Blood, Jack Beats, Lone and Project Bassline, amongst others.

In 2001, together with SEBA, Joshua (then Josh) produced the song "Diamond" for the movie Snatch along with an album under the name "Klint".

Along with Sinden and Kid Sister, his track "Beeper" reached number 1 on the UK Dance Chart in July 2008. Hervé and Sinden released their album Mega Mega Mega under the name The Count & Sinden in 2010 on Domino Records. The album got great reviews across the board from the likes of Mixmag, The Guardian and Clash. Their summer single After Dark which featured The Mystery Jets got Radio 1 playlist and saw them play live at Reading Festival with the band. Other guests on the album included Katy B, Bashy and Rye Rye.

He has released two compilations Ghetto Bass and Ghetto Bass 2, both are 2 CD mixes of "bassline sounds, electro, drum & bass, dubstep & house" tracks by a variety of artists.