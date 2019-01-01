Curtis Knight and The SquiresFormed 10 June 1966
Biography (Wikipedia)
Curtis Knight and the Squires were a New York band that was fronted by singer and guitarist Curtis Knight in the mid-1960s. Both Jimi Hendrix and sax player Lonnie Youngblood were members for a while.
