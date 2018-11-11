Wille and the Bandits
Wille and the Bandits Biography (Wikipedia)
Wille and the Bandits are a British-based band who play a variety of different genres spanning across the Blues, Rock, Latin and Folk styles. The band consists of Wille Edwards, Matthew Brooks and Andrew Naumann.[unreliable source?]
Wille and the Bandits Tracks
Still Go Marching In
1970
Scared Of The Sun
Living Free
Miles Away
Crossfire Memories
Got To Do Better
Forgiveness
Gypsy Woman
Gypsy Eyes
Mammon
Upcoming Events
30
Jan
2019
Wille and the Bandits
Exeter Phoenix, Exeter, UK
31
Jan
2019
Wille and the Bandits
The Factory, Petroc, Exeter, UK
1
Feb
2019
Wille and the Bandits
The 1865, Southampton, UK
8
Feb
2019
Wille and the Bandits
Cobblestones, Bridgwater, UK
9
Feb
2019
Wille and the Bandits
The Old Bakery Studios, Plymouth, UK
