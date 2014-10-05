Edmund SpenserEnglish poet. Born 1552. Died 13 January 1599
Edmund Spenser
1552
Edmund Spenser Biography (Wikipedia)
Edmund Spenser (1552/1553 – 13 January 1599) was an English poet best known for The Faerie Queene, an epic poem and fantastical allegory celebrating the Tudor dynasty and Elizabeth I. He is recognized as one of the premier craftsmen of nascent Modern English verse, and is often considered one of the greatest poets in the English language.
