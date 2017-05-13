Alice SmithBorn 1978
Alice Smith
1978
Alice Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Alice Smith (born 30 November 1978) is an American singer and songwriter, her style anchored in rock, R&B, blues, jazz and soul.
Alice Smith Tracks
Love Endeavor
Love Endeavor
Love Endeavor
Love Endeavour (Maurice Fulton Remix)
Love Endeavour (Maurice Fulton Remix)
Love Endeavour (Maurice Fulton Remix)
