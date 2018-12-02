Anne ZieglerBorn 22 June 1910. Died 13 October 2003
Anne Ziegler
1910-06-22
Anne Ziegler Biography (Wikipedia)
Anne Ziegler (22 June 1910 – 13 October 2003) was an English singer, known for her light operatic duets with her husband Webster Booth. The pair were known as the "Sweethearts in Song" and were among the most famous and popular British musical acts of the 1940s.
Anne Ziegler Tracks
We'll Gather Lilacs
IF YOU WERE THE ONLY GIRL IN THE WORLD
The Indian Love Call (feat. Webster Booth)
Ah! Sweet Mystery of Life
Lehar Medley No 2
