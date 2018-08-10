The Heart Throbs
The Heart Throbs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/94104118-c685-442f-bb0c-9f58c66cd27d
The Heart Throbs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Heart Throbs were an indie-rock band from Reading, UK. They released three albums on the One Little Indian label before splitting up in 1993.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Heart Throbs Tracks
Sort by
I Wonder Why
The Heart Throbs
I Wonder Why
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wonder Why
Last played on
Shut Down (Radio 1 Session, 11 Apr 1989)
The Heart Throbs
Shut Down (Radio 1 Session, 11 Apr 1989)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Vain (Radio 1 Session, 11 Apr 1989)
The Heart Throbs
In Vain (Radio 1 Session, 11 Apr 1989)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wonder Why (Radio 1 Session, 11 Apr 1989)
The Heart Throbs
I Wonder Why (Radio 1 Session, 11 Apr 1989)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dreamtime
The Heart Throbs
Dreamtime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dreamtime
Last played on
Slip And Slide
The Heart Throbs
Slip And Slide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slip And Slide
Last played on
Calavera
The Heart Throbs
Calavera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Calavera
Last played on
Pummping
The Heart Throbs
Pummping
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pummping
Last played on
I See Danger (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jan 1988)
The Heart Throbs
I See Danger (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jan 1988)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I See Danger (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jan 1988)
Last played on
Cry Hard Cry Fast (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jan 1988)
The Heart Throbs
Cry Hard Cry Fast (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jan 1988)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here I Hide - BBC Session 31/01/1988
The Heart Throbs
Here I Hide - BBC Session 31/01/1988
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here I Hide - BBC Session 31/01/1988
Last played on
Come
The Heart Throbs
Come
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come
Last played on
The Heart Throbs Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist