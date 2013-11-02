Wild Romance, also known as The Wild Romance, but best known as Herman Brood & his Wild Romance was the backing band of Dutch singer-pianist Herman Brood.

While labeled as a new wave band, the director of Wild Romance's record label, Ariola, disputed this categorization when first promoting the band to the American audience in 1979, saying it came about "because he [Brood]'s a European artist".

The band was formed in 1976 in Groningen and had various lineups. It takes its name from the line "...and I lost my mind in a wild romance" from the song Lost Mind, by American jazz and blues singer Mose Allison; both Brood and manager Koos van Dijk being fans of Allison.[citation needed]

The best known lineup of the band, which lasted between November 1977 and October 1979, was:[citation needed]

Following this a number of musicians, including Bertus Borgers on saxophone, joined,left and rejoined the band, however the success of the late 1970s was never repeated.