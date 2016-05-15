Joyce Hilda Hatto (5 September 1928 – 29 June 2006) was an English concert pianist and piano teacher. Married in 1956 to William Barrington-Coupe, a record producer convicted of purchase tax evasion in 1966, Hatto became famous very late in life when unauthorised copies of commercial recordings made by other pianists were released under her name, earning her high praise from critics. The fraud did not come to light until a few months after her death.