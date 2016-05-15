Joyce HattoPianist. Born 5 September 1928. Died 29 June 2006
Joyce Hatto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1928-09-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/940c30ce-baad-4e9b-bf16-2748c6921a7d
Joyce Hatto Biography (Wikipedia)
Joyce Hilda Hatto (5 September 1928 – 29 June 2006) was an English concert pianist and piano teacher. Married in 1956 to William Barrington-Coupe, a record producer convicted of purchase tax evasion in 1966, Hatto became famous very late in life when unauthorised copies of commercial recordings made by other pianists were released under her name, earning her high praise from critics. The fraud did not come to light until a few months after her death.
Joyce Hatto Tracks
Rhapsody in Blue
George Gershwin
Rhapsody in Blue
Rhapsody in Blue
Piano Sonato No.4, K282 Adagio
Joyce Hatto
Piano Sonato No.4, K282 Adagio
Piano Sonato No.4, K282 Adagio
