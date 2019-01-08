Rita Coolidge
1944-05-01
Rita Coolidge Biography (Wikipedia)
Rita Coolidge (born May 1, 1945) is an American recording artist. During the 1970s and 1980s, her songs were on Billboard magazine's pop, country, adult contemporary, and jazz charts, and she won two Grammy Awards with fellow musician and then-husband Kris Kristofferson. Her most famous recordings include "(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher", "We're All Alone", and the theme song for the 1983 James Bond film Octopussy: "All Time High".
Rita Coolidge Performances & Interviews
Rita Coolidge
