Aqua Bassino Biography (Wikipedia)
Aqua Bassino is an alias of Jason Robertson, an Edinburgh-based electronic producer and DJ. He has released 2 studio albums, 3 EPs and 4 singles of downtempo and house on F Communications.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Take Me There
Take Me There
Take Me There
