Rondò VenezianoFormed 1979
Rondò Veneziano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/940a5867-a2e5-4af5-ae05-91cf63bd0b52
Rondò Veneziano Biography (Wikipedia)
Rondò Veneziano is an Italian chamber orchestra, specializing in Baroque music, playing original instruments, but incorporating a rock-style rhythm section of synthesizer, bass guitar and drums, led by Maestro Gian Piero Reverberi, who is also the principal composer of all of the original Rondò Veneziano pieces. The unusual addition of modern instruments, more suitable for Jazz, combined with Reverberi's arrangements and original compositions, have resulted in lavish novel versions of classical works over the years. As a rule in their concert tours, the musicians, mostly women, add to the overall Baroque effect wearing Baroque-era attires and coiffures.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rondò Veneziano Tracks
Sort by
La Serenissima
Rondò Veneziano
La Serenissima
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Serenissima
Last played on
Magico incontro
Gian Piero Reverberi
Magico incontro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magico incontro
Last played on
San Marco
Rondò Veneziano
San Marco
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
San Marco
Last played on
Giardino Incantato
Rondò Veneziano
Giardino Incantato
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Giardino Incantato
Last played on
Sinfonia Per Una Addio
Rondò Veneziano
Sinfonia Per Una Addio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sinfonia Per Una Addio
Last played on
Cattedrali
Rondò Veneziano
Cattedrali
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cattedrali
Last played on
Il Palio
Rondò Veneziano
Il Palio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Il Palio
Last played on
Rondò Veneziano Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist