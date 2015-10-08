Dave SturtBorn 1960
1960
Dave Sturt Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave Sturt (born 1960, Middlesbrough) is an English bassist and record producer.
Dave Sturt Tracks
(In My Head) I'm Dreaming
