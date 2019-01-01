Lori Carson (born March 2, 1958) is a singer/songwriter whose albums include Shelter (DGC-Geffen, 1990), Where it Goes, Everything I Touch Runs Wild (Restless Records, 1995, 1997) and Another Year (Blue Kitchen/United for Opportunity, 2012). A former member of the seminal band The Golden Palominos, she has contributed to soundtracks including Bernardo Bertolucci's Stealing Beauty, Kathryn Bigelow's Strange Days, and Keith Gordon's Waking the Dead.

Her debut novel, The Original 1982, was published by William Morrow/Harper Collins in June 2013.