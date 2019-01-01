Stephan WittwerBorn 1 March 1953
Stephan Wittwer
1953-03-01
Stephan Wittwer
Stephan Wittwer (born 1 March 1953 in Zurich) is a Swiss experimental musician, improvisor and composer. Earlier, his main instruments were electric and classical guitar, amplifier and recording studio, but at present, his instrument is computer.
