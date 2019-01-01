Carlos López BuchardoArgentine classical composer. Born 12 October 1881. Died 21 April 1948
Carlos López Buchardo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1881-10-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/94021e25-1f1e-40d0-81c5-4b725348b26f
Carlos López Buchardo Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlos Félix López Buchardo (October 12, 1881 – April 21, 1948) was an Argentine composer of Classical music whose work was inspired by native music. He founded the Conservatorio Nacional Superior de Música in Buenos Aires.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carlos López Buchardo Tracks
Sort by
Carlos López Buchardo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist