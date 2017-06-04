Susan AddisonBorn 1955
1955
Susan "Sue" Addison (born 1955) is an English performer and professor of the sackbut, tenor trombone, and other early trombones. She specializes in playing historical music using authentic instruments of the age. She was a founding member and performed as the principle trombone player for the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment.
She was also a founding member of His Majestys Sagbutts and Cornetts, and played with them for 25 years.
Tuba mirum (Requiem)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Requiem K.626
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
