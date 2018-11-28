PlasticianBorn 30 October 1982
Plastician
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02tw09n.jpg
1982-10-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/93fffcaa-8b52-4b49-9859-5e95d9261d92
Plastician Biography (Wikipedia)
Chris Reed, also known as Plastician (formerly Plasticman), is an electronic musician from Thornton Heath in the London Borough of Croydon.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Plastician Performances & Interviews
Plastician Tracks
Sort by
Anyway (feat. Jafro & Renz)
Plastician
Anyway (feat. Jafro & Renz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
Anyway (feat. Jafro & Renz)
Last played on
Die By The Gun/Japan (Radio 1 Session, 10th Oct 2018)
Bugzy Malone
Die By The Gun/Japan (Radio 1 Session, 10th Oct 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbhwf.jpglink
Die By The Gun/Japan (Radio 1 Session, 10th Oct 2018)
Last played on
Wonky
Plastician
Wonky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
Wonky
Last played on
Music Won't Love You Back (feat. Nuages)
Plastician
Music Won't Love You Back (feat. Nuages)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
Music Won't Love You Back (feat. Nuages)
Last played on
Dusk On The Heath
Plastician
Dusk On The Heath
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
Dusk On The Heath
Jammy feat. Rapture 4D
Plastician
Jammy feat. Rapture 4D
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
Jammy feat. Rapture 4D
Music Won?t Love You Back feat. Nuages
Plastician
Music Won?t Love You Back feat. Nuages
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
Be There Or Be Square
Plastician
Be There Or Be Square
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
Be There Or Be Square
Last played on
Intensive Snare (feat. Skepta)
Plastician
Intensive Snare (feat. Skepta)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
Intensive Snare (feat. Skepta)
Last played on
Cha (Remix)
Plasticman
Cha (Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cha (Remix)
Last played on
Edit III
Skepta
Edit III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzp8.jpglink
Edit III
Last played on
Jammy (feat. P Money, Killa P & Lady Chann)
Rapture 4D & Plastician
Jammy (feat. P Money, Killa P & Lady Chann)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
Jammy (feat. P Money, Killa P & Lady Chann)
Performer
Last played on
Windwalker
Plastician
Windwalker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
Windwalker
Last played on
The Search (Kahn & Neek Remix)
Plastician
The Search (Kahn & Neek Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
The Search (Kahn & Neek Remix)
Last played on
Venom
Plastician
Venom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
Venom
Last played on
Hit Somebody
Plastician
Hit Somebody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
Hit Somebody
Last played on
Hit Somebody
Plastician
Hit Somebody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
Hit Somebody
Last played on
Cha
Plastician
Cha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
Cha
Last played on
War (Remix)
Plastician
War (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
War (Remix)
Last played on
Skelector
Plastician
Skelector
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
Skelector
Last played on
5000V
Plastician
5000V
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
5000V
Last played on
Section 7
Plastician
Section 7
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
Section 7
Last played on
Plastician
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
Last played on
The Search (Remix)
Plastician
The Search (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
The Search (Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
War
Plastician
War
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
War
Last played on
Japan
Plastician
Japan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
Japan
Last played on
Blendz
Plastician
Blendz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
Blendz
Last played on
We Like the Dark
Skream
We Like the Dark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy4r.jpglink
We Like the Dark
Last played on
Sonic Anxiety
Plastician
Sonic Anxiety
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
Sonic Anxiety
Last played on
Be Square Or Be There
Soloman
Be Square Or Be There
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383y3n.jpglink
Be Square Or Be There
Last played on
Shallow Grave
Plastician
Shallow Grave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
Shallow Grave
Last played on
Vio-lent (gundam refix)
Plastician
Vio-lent (gundam refix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
Vio-lent (gundam refix)
Last played on
Lightning Bolt
Plastician
Lightning Bolt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
Lightning Bolt
Last played on
London Living (feat. Jammz)
Plastician
London Living (feat. Jammz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw09n.jpglink
London Living (feat. Jammz)
Last played on
Plastician Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist