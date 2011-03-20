Deems TaylorBorn 22 December 1885. Died 3 July 1966
1885-12-22
Joseph Deems Taylor (December 22, 1885 – July 3, 1966) was an American composer, music critic, and promoter of classical music. Nat Benchley, co-editor of The Lost Algonquin Roundtable, referred to him as "the dean of American music."
