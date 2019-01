Baby Chaos are a Scottish rock band based in Glasgow, who originally formed in 1993, then returned in 2015 after a long hiatus. The band consists of Chris Gordon on lead vocals & guitar, Grant McFarlane on guitar & backing vocals, Bobby Dunn on bass and Davy Greenwood on drums.

