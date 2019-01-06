Arcangelo is a UK-based early music ensemble founded by Jonathan Cohen in 2010. It performs and records music from the Baroque and Classical repertoire, ranging from Monteverdi to Beethoven. It is noted for its approach based on the collaborative tradition of chamber music making.

Its cast varies in size, from small instrumental repertoire of 4 musicians to large choral works of 80 such as Handel's Theodora.

Performances and tours have included appearances at Wigmore Hall, Aldeburgh Festival, Edinburgh Festival, BBC Proms, The Globe's Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, Hampton Court Palace, Tetbury Music Festival, Carnegie Hall, Salzburg Festival, Musikverein Vienna and Berliner Philharmonie.

It was the first ever Baroque Ensemble in Residence at Wigmore Hall in the 16–17 concert season