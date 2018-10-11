SuperchargeFormed 1974
Supercharge
1974
Supercharge Biography
Supercharge was a 1970s English rock band from Liverpool, founded by singer/saxophonist Albie Donnelly and drummer Dave Irving. They had a number three hit single in Australia with "You've Gotta Get Up and Dance" in 1977.
Still Alive And Well
Supercharge
Still Alive And Well
Still Alive And Well
I Think I'm Gonna Fall In Love
Supercharge
I Think I'm Gonna Fall In Love
I Think I'm Gonna Fall In Love
