Eduard Magaev (born 20 December 1982), better known by his stage name DJ M.E.G., is a Russian DJ and record producer. Like Swanky Tunes and Hard Rock Sofa, DJ M.E.G. is one of the most demanded DJ's on Russian House scene. His DJ performance set is mixture of commercial electro house and trap music.
PANIC (Mark Holiday WTF Is Festival TRAP?) (feat. N.E.R.A.K.)
Pound The Alarm!
