James BowmanUK countertenor. Born 6 November 1941
James Bowman
1941-11-06
James Bowman Biography (Wikipedia)
James Thomas Bowman CBE (born 6 November 1941 in Oxford, England) is an English countertenor. His career spans opera, oratorio, contemporary music and solo recitals. In 2010 it was announced that he would give his last London concert in 2011 at the Wigmore Hall, although he would continue to give recitals outside the capital. A few years previously he retired from the Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace in London, after a decade of service.
James Bowman Tracks
The Calm (Quintet)
Geoffrey Burgon
Ave Maris Stella (1610 Vespers)
Claudio Monteverdi
Stabat Mater
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
An Evening Hymn
James Bowman
In terror's trapp'd
William Hunnis
Come Ye Sons of Art, away (Chorus & Sound the Trumpet)
Henry Purcell
A Midsummer Night's Dream: Welcome Wanderer!... I Know A Bank
Benjamin Britten
Celebrate this Festival, Z321 (excerpts)
Henry Purcell
Erbarme dich (St Matthew Passion, BWV 244)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Stabat Mater Dolorosa
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Cantata: "O werter heil'ger Geist"
Nicolaus Bruhns
The Libertine or The Libertine Destroyed: i.Nymphs & Shepherds; ii. We Come
Henry Purcell
Muss nicht der Mensch auf dieser Erden in steten Streite sein (cantata)
Nicolaus Bruhns
The Ikon
Georgy Sviridov
Rejoice in the Lord always
Henry Purcell
Laudate Ceciliam Z.329
Henry Purcell
The Way of God is an undefiled way Z.56
Henry Purcell
Sweeter than roses
Henry Purcell
The Ikon (Songs of Troubled Times)
Georgy Vasilevich Sviridov, James Bowman, Holst Singers & Stephen Layton
Stabat mater dolorosa (Stabat mater in F minor)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Stabat Mater: I. Stabat Mater
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Deborah - oratorio - In the battle, fame pursuing
George Frideric Handel
S'on me regarde
anon, David Munrow, Early Music Consort of London, James Bowman, Charles Brett, David James, Rogers Covey‐Crump, Paul Elliott, Martyn Hill, Leigh Nixon, John Potter & Geoffrey Shaw
The Fairy Queen - Excerpts
Henry Purcell
A Midsummer Night's Dream, Act I: "What thou seest when thou dost wake"
Benjamin Britten
O sing unto the Lord (extract)
Henry Purcell
Giulio Cesare In Egitto - Aria: I shall tame your pride unbending
George Frideric Handel
Ode: fly bold rebellion
Henry Purcell
Sound The Trumpet, Z323
Henry Purcell
My beloved spake (Z.28)
Henry Purcell
Ich liege und schlaffe (motet for 4 voices, 2 vlns, 2 vas, bn and bc)
Nicolaus Bruhns
Aria - Gloomy tyrants we disdain & Chorus - Hallelujah, from Athalia
George Frideric Handel
St. Matthew Passion: Part 1, Sind Blitze, sind Donner
Johann Sebastian Bach
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 12
Proms 1994: Prom 61
Proms 1994: Prom 28 - A tribute to William Glock
Proms 1993: Prom 18
Proms 1992: Prom 35
