The Soft MoonAmerican post-punk band. Formed 2009
The Soft Moon
2009
The Soft Moon Biography (Wikipedia)
The Soft Moon is an American post-punk band from Oakland, California, consisting of main producer, singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist Luis Vasquez. The Soft Moon's music has also been described as darkwave, minimal wave and industrial rock
The Soft Moon Tracks
Wrong (Dave Clarke Remix)
The Soft Moon
Wrong (Dave Clarke Remix)
Wrong (Dave Clarke Remix)
Far
The Soft Moon
Far
Far
Total Decay
The Soft Moon
Total Decay
Total Decay
Die Life
The Soft Moon
Die Life
Die Life
Parallels
The Soft Moon
Parallels
Parallels
Insides
The Soft Moon
Insides
Insides
