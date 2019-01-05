Band Pres Llareggub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02mlmvj.jpg
2015
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/93ea7634-4612-45da-8262-e2d28ea51953
Band Pres Llareggub Performances & Interviews
- Stiwdio Gorwelion Highlights/ Uchafbwyntiauhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047qfb8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047qfb8.jpg2016-09-13T11:24:00.000ZRecorded at The National Eisteddfod 2016. Recordiwyd yn yr Eisteddfod Genedlaethol 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047qfdj
Stiwdio Gorwelion Highlights/ Uchafbwyntiau
Band Pres Llareggub Tracks
Sort by
Cwm Rhondda
Band Pres Llareggub
Cwm Rhondda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p040t710.jpglink
Cwm Rhondda
Last played on
Cymylau
Band Pres Llareggub
Cymylau
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p040t710.jpglink
Cymylau
Last played on
Cyrn Yn Yr Awyr (feat. Osian Huw Williams)
Band Pres Llareggub
Cyrn Yn Yr Awyr (feat. Osian Huw Williams)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p040t710.jpglink
Cyrn Yn Yr Awyr (feat. Osian Huw Williams)
Last played on
Ysbeidiau Heulog
Band Pres Llareggub
Ysbeidiau Heulog
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p040t710.jpglink
Ysbeidiau Heulog
Last played on
Cyrn Yn Yr Awyr
Band Pres Llareggub
Cyrn Yn Yr Awyr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p040t710.jpglink
Cyrn Yn Yr Awyr
Last played on
Titw Tomos
Siddi
Titw Tomos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06frhdg.jpglink
Titw Tomos
Last played on
Gweld Y Byd Mewn Lliw (feat. Alys Williams & Mr Phormula)
Band Pres Llareggub
Gweld Y Byd Mewn Lliw (feat. Alys Williams & Mr Phormula)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p040t710.jpglink
Gweld Y Byd Mewn Lliw (feat. Alys Williams & Mr Phormula)
Last played on
Cant a Mil
Band Pres Llareggub
Cant a Mil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p040t710.jpglink
Cant a Mil
Last played on
Cymylau (feat. Alys Williams)
Band Pres Llareggub
Cymylau (feat. Alys Williams)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p040t710.jpglink
Cymylau (feat. Alys Williams)
Last played on
Cant A Mil (feat. Lisa Jên)
Band Pres Llareggub
Cant A Mil (feat. Lisa Jên)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p040t710.jpglink
Cant A Mil (feat. Lisa Jên)
Last played on
Gweld Y Byd Mewn Lliw
Band Pres Llareggub
Gweld Y Byd Mewn Lliw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p040t710.jpglink
Gweld Y Byd Mewn Lliw
Last played on
Pwarr (feat. Gwyllt)
Band Pres Llareggub
Pwarr (feat. Gwyllt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p040t710.jpglink
Pwarr (feat. Gwyllt)
Last played on
Cwm Rhondda
Band Pres Llareggub
Cwm Rhondda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p040t710.jpglink
Cwm Rhondda
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/awbcv2
Swansea, Singleton Park
2018-05-26T05:53:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p068bk8d.jpg
26
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Swansea, Singleton Park
Back to artist