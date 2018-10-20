Toy-Box are a Danish pop group, consisting of vocalists Anila Mirza and Amir El-Falaki. Mirza was born on October 8, 1974 in Hillerød, Denmark to a half-Pakistani, half-Iranian mother, and a Parsi father. El-Falaki was born August 12, 1973 in Copenhagen, Denmark to Moroccan parents. In 1999, they had some success in the Scandinavian music charts with a bubblegum dance song from their album Fantastic, named "Tarzan & Jane". Toy-Box reunited and performed at the Vi Elsker 90'erne events in Denmark in 2017. [3]