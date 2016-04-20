Andrew WoolfolkBorn 11 October 1950
Andrew Woolfolk Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Woolfolk (born October 11, 1950 in Texas, United States) is an American member of one of America's most prolific rhythm and blues bands, Earth, Wind & Fire. He attended East High School in Denver, Colorado.
Woolfolk is a flautist, percussionist, and reedist, playing alto saxophone, tenor saxophone and soprano saxophone. He was one of the early members of Earth, Wind & Fire.
