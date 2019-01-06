Danny & The JuniorsFormed 1955. Disbanded 1964
Danny & The Juniors
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqv7x.jpg
1955
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/93df1072-9d44-4aaf-a46d-ba53a097b287
Danny & The Juniors Biography (Wikipedia)
Danny & the Juniors are a doo-wop and rock and roll vocal group from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania originally consisting of Danny Rapp, Dave White, Frank Maffei and Joe Terranova. Formed in 1955, they are most widely recognized for their 1957 hit single "At the Hop".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Danny & The Juniors Tracks
Sort by
At The Hop
Danny & The Juniors
At The Hop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv7x.jpglink
At The Hop
Last played on
Rock And Roll Is Here To Stay
Danny & The Juniors
Rock And Roll Is Here To Stay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv7x.jpglink
Rock And Roll Is Here To Stay
Last played on
Twistin' Germany
Danny & The Juniors
Twistin' Germany
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv7x.jpglink
Twistin' Germany
Last played on
Playlists featuring Danny & The Juniors
Danny & The Juniors Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist