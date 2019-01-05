CapletonBorn 13 April 1967
Clifton George Bailey III (born 13 April 1967), better known by the stage name Capleton, is a Jamaican reggae and dancehall artist. He is also referred to as King Shango, King David, The Fireman and The Prophet. His record label is called David House Productions. He is known for his Rastafari movement views expressed in his songs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Duppy Man (feat. Capleton)
Chase & Status
Hold Up Your Arms
Capleton
Wings Of The Morning
Capleton
Help The Weak (feat. Chronixx)
Capleton
That Day Will Come
Capleton
Who Dem
Capleton
Draw Your Bow
Capleton
Rasta Run This
Capleton
Raggy Road
Capleton
Tour
Capleton
Ask Dem
Capleton
Stay Far From Trouble
Capleton
We Mean It
Bushman
Help Them (feat. Chronixx)
Capleton
