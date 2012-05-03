Pascal ParisotBorn November 1963
Pascal Parisot (born November 1963), is a French songwriter and singer.
Nefertiti
Nefertiti
Nefertiti
Parisot: Allon Z'enfants
Parisot: Allon Z'enfants
Parisot: Allon Z'enfants
