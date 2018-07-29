Rudolf FirkušnýBorn 11 February 1912. Died 19 July 1994
Rudolf Firkušný
1912-02-11
Rudolf Firkušný Biography (Wikipedia)
Rudolf Firkušný (11 February 1912 – 19 July 1994) was a Czech-born, Czech-American classical pianist.
'Zdenka' Variations
Leos Janáček
'Zdenka' Variations
'Zdenka' Variations
The Barn Owl has not flown away (On an Overgrown Path)
Leos Janáček
Leos Janáček
The Barn Owl has not flown away (On an Overgrown Path)
The Barn Owl has not flown away (On an Overgrown Path)
Intermezzo in E flat minor, Op 118 No 6
Johannes Brahms
Johannes Brahms
Intermezzo in E flat minor, Op 118 No 6
Intermezzo in E flat minor, Op 118 No 6
Drei Klavierstücke, D 946 (No 1 in E flat minor)
Franz Schubert
Franz Schubert
Drei Klavierstücke, D 946 (No 1 in E flat minor)
Drei Klavierstücke, D 946 (No 1 in E flat minor)
Czech Dances Series I: No.4 Polka in Bb major
Bedrich Smetana
Bedrich Smetana
Czech Dances Series I: No.4 Polka in Bb major
Czech Dances Series I: No.4 Polka in Bb major
Fantasy and Toccata
Bohuslav Martinu
Fantasy and Toccata
Fantasy and Toccata
Songs on one page
Bohuslav Martinu
Songs on one page
Songs on one page
Waiting For You!
Leos Janáček
Waiting For You!
Waiting For You!
Polka No 1; Hop Dance
Bedrich Smetana
Polka No 1; Hop Dance
Polka No 1; Hop Dance
Violin Sonata in F major, Op.24 'Spring'
Ludwig van Beethoven
Violin Sonata in F major, Op.24 'Spring'
Violin Sonata in F major, Op.24 'Spring'
Intermezzo in B flat minor, Op 117 No 2
Johannes Brahms
Johannes Brahms
Intermezzo in B flat minor, Op 117 No 2
Intermezzo in B flat minor, Op 117 No 2
On an Overgrown Path, Book 1 (10, 'The barn owl has not flown away')
Leos Janáček
Leos Janáček
On an Overgrown Path, Book 1 (10, 'The barn owl has not flown away')
On an Overgrown Path, Book 1 (10, 'The barn owl has not flown away')
Reminiscence
Leos Janáček
Reminiscence
Reminiscence
Past BBC Events
Proms 1979: Prom 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/echj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1979-07-24T05:40:57
24
Jul
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1964: Prom 38
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em49rz
Royal Albert Hall
1964-09-07T05:40:57
7
Sep
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1957: Prom 41
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6mrbp
Royal Albert Hall
1957-09-05T05:40:57
5
Sep
1957
Proms 1957: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1953: Prom 04
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en99mb
Royal Albert Hall
1953-07-29T05:40:57
29
Jul
1953
Proms 1953: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
