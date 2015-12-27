Irene Daye (January 17, 1918 in Lawrence, Massachusetts – November 1, 1971 in Greenville, South Carolina) was an American jazz singer. Daye began her career at age 17 by singing in Jan Murphy's big band while still in high school in 1935, continuing with Murphy through 1937. She then worked briefly with Mal Hallett before beginning work with Gene Krupa, with whose orchestra she sang from 1938 to 1941. Krupa and Daye recorded 63 titles together, with her biggest hit being "Drum Boogie", which was recorded in the last session she did with Krupa.

After leaving Krupa, Daye retired from music at the age of 23, marrying Corky Cornelius. Anita O'Day took her spot in Krupa's orchestra. Daye had a daughter in 1943, but Cornelius (then in the Casa Loma Orchestra) died suddenly later that year, after which she returned to her singing career.