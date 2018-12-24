Soap&SkinBorn 5 April 1990
Soap&Skin
1990-04-05
Soap&Skin Biography (Wikipedia)
Soap&Skin is the experimental musical project of Austrian artist Anja Plaschg (born 5 April 1990).
Soap&Skin Tracks
What A Wonderful World
What A Wonderful World
Italy
Italy
Heal
Heal
Spiracle
Spiracle
Sugarbread
Sugarbread
Boat Turns Toward The Port
Boat Turns Toward The Port
Voyage Voyage
Voyage Voyage
Lost
Lost
Big Hand Nails Down
Big Hand Nails Down
Wonder
Wonder
Vater
Vater
Cradlesong
Cradlesong
Upcoming Events
15
Apr
2019
Soap&Skin
EartH (Hackney Arts Centre), London, UK
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Anna Calvi performs Hockney-inspired 'Swimming Pool' for Art is Everywhere
Agnes Obel: Music, Identity and Out-of-Body Experiences
Matt Everitt chats to Anna Calvi in the Music News: 'A lot of this record is about going beyond the idea of gender'
Chelsea Wolfe
David Bowie Prom in 3 minutes
Chelsea Wolfe
Agnes Obel talks to Mark Radcliffe
Anna Calvi speaks to Lauren Laverne
