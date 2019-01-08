Angry AndersonBorn 5 August 1947
Angry Anderson
1947-08-05
Angry Anderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Gary Stephen "Angry" Anderson AM (born 5 August 1947) is an Australian rock singer-songwriter, television presenter-reporter and actor. He has been the lead vocalist with the hard rock band Rose Tattoo since 1976.
On Australia Day 26 January 1993, Anderson was made a Member of the Order of Australia for his role as a youth advocate. According to rock music historian, Ian McFarlane, "over the course of a lengthy career, [the] gravel-throated vocalist ... has gone from attention-grabbing, rock'n'roll bad boy to all-round Australian media star." On 16 August 2006, Rose Tattoo were inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame.
