Rayshawn Lamar Bennett (born February 16, 1991), known professionally as YFN Lucci, is an American rapper from Atlanta, Georgia. In 2014, he signed a record deal with Think It's A Game Entertainment and released his debut mixtape, Wish Me Well. In 2016, he released his second mixtape, Wish Me Well 2, which included the hit single "Key to the Streets". His debut extended play, Long Live Nut, was released in 2017 and peaked at number 27 on the Billboard 200 chart. The EP's first single "Everyday We Lit," produced by June James, has peaked at number 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became his highest charting single so far. In 2018, he released his first studio album Ray Ray From Summerhill which peaked at number 14 on the Billboard 200.