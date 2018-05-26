David WeissTrumpet, composer, arranger. Born 21 October 1964
1964-10-21
David Weiss (born October 21, 1964 in New York City) is a jazz trumpeter and the founder of The New Jazz Composers Octet, a group dedicated to innovation in jazz.
Lullaby of Birdland
George Shearing
Lullaby of Birdland
Lullaby of Birdland
Last played on
Farewell Mulgrew
The Cookers
Farewell Mulgrew
Farewell Mulgrew
Last played on
Hidden Meanings
David Weiss
Hidden Meanings
Hidden Meanings
Last played on
