Vadym Kholodenko (born 1986, in Kyiv) is a Ukrainian pianist, and winner of the gold medal at the Fourteenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, who captured the attention of jury, audience, and critics alike for "mesmerizing and exhilarating" performances that brought the crowd to their feet, "[cheering] him like a rock star".

Also taking home prizes for best performance of the piano quintet and best performance of a commissioned work, Vadym highlighted the Final Round with two concerti with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Leonard Slatkin. His cadenza in Mozart's Concerto No. 21 in C Major, K. 467, which he wrote on the plane, was praised as "fascinatingly contrapuntal," showing "the guts of a true superartist."

Kholodenko performed over 50 engagements in 2013–14 as part of his debut season as Cliburn Gold Medalist, including the Bakersfield (CA) Symphony Orchestra, the Mann Center with The Philadelphia Orchestra, La Jolla Music Society, CU Presents, Cliburn Concerts, the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, the Lied Center of Kansas, and Portland Piano International. Also part of his prize package, recording label harmonia mundi usa released a live CD of his award-winning Van Cliburn Competition performances on November 12, 2013, followed by a studio recording.