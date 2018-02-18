Sigmund Hemmel16th century german composer. Born 1520. Died 1565
Sigmund Hemmel
1520
Sigmund Hemmel Biography (Wikipedia)
Sigmund Hemmel (1520–1565) was a German composer, tenor, and Kapellmeister in Stuttgart, Württemberg. He was said to have used a "large polished slate stone for composing." He was director of the Hofkapelle Stuttgart from 1552 to 1554. He is perhaps best known for his Das Ganz Psalter Davids, a "collection of four-voiced settings of chorales with melody in the tenor voice according to the old custom" published posthumously by Osiander in Tübingen in 1569.
Sigmund Hemmel
