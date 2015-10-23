Manhattan Chamber OrchestraFormed 1987
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra
1987
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Manhattan Chamber Orchestra is a chamber orchestra based in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.
Persian Set, 1st movement
Henry Cowell
Persian Set, 1st movement
Persian Set, 1st movement
Rhumba from American Melting Pot
Henry Cowell
Rhumba from American Melting Pot
Rhumba from American Melting Pot
Old American Country Set
Henry Cowell
Old American Country Set
Old American Country Set
