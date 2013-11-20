Anders Jakobsson
Anders Jakobsson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/93c11b01-398e-4e7a-87c6-7f0f51f7d8a1
Anders Jakobsson Tracks
Sort by
Gottingen (feat. Olle Linder, Bengan Janson, Bengt Forsberg, Anders Jakobsson & Anne Sofie von Otter)
Barbara
Gottingen (feat. Olle Linder, Bengan Janson, Bengt Forsberg, Anders Jakobsson & Anne Sofie von Otter)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jbrt.jpglink
Gottingen (feat. Olle Linder, Bengan Janson, Bengt Forsberg, Anders Jakobsson & Anne Sofie von Otter)
Last played on
Back to artist