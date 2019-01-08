Le Cercle de l'HarmonieFormed April 2005
Le Cercle de l'Harmonie
2005-04
Le Cercle de l'Harmonie Tracks
Le Nozze di Figaro - opera in 4 acts K.492 - Overture
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony no. 4 in A major, 'Italian' (Proms 2016)
Felix Mendelssohn
Ah, lo previdi ... Ah, t'invola - recitative and aria K.272 for soprano and orch
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Infelice - concert aria Op 94 for soprano and orchestra
Felix Mendelssohn
Symphony No 39 in E flat major (Proms 2016)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No 25 in G minor, K 183 (1st mvt0
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
'Numi, respire...Ah, lo sento' (Europa riconosciuta)
Antonio Salieri
Queen of the Night Aria (Der Hölle Rache)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
La Clemenza di Tito, k. 621, act i scenes 11-12: no. 12, Quintetto con coro "deh Conservate, Oh Dei"
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Die Entführung Aus Dem Serail, K. 384, Erster Aufzug Auftritt 6: NO. 5B, "Singt Dem Grossen Bassa Lieder"
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Adriano in Siria: Tutti nemici, e rei
Johann Christian Bach
Don Giovanni: Act 2
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni: Act 1
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
O wie will ich triumphieren
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Fra l'orrore – from the opera ‘Carattaco ‘
Johann Christian Bach
Ove son, qual'aure io spiro (Il natal d'Apollo)
Vincenzo Righini
Symphony no. 25 in G minor K.183: 1st movement; Allegro con brio
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony no 40
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Mozart Symphony no 41 'Jupiter'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Mozart Symphony no 39
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
La Clemenza Di Tito - Opera In 2 Acts K.621, Act 1
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto in D major for flute and orchestra: 3rd mvt; Allegro molto
Leopold Hofmann
Le Nozze de Figaro: Overture
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Aria 'Ah, lo previdi'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concert aria 'Infelice'
Felix Mendelssohn
Symphony no. 26 (K.184) in E flat major
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ah, perfido, op. 65
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 1 in C major
Ludwig van Beethoven
Lodoiska - Tournez sur moi votre colere
Luigi Cherubini
Concert Aria & Recitative 'Ebben si vada'
Johann Christian Bach
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 9
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-22T05:52:44
22
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 9
Royal Albert Hall
