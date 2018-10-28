Kurt SchneiderBorn 7 September 1988
Kurt Hugo Schneider (born September 7, 1988), sometimes referred to by his initials KHS, is an American video editor, producer, musician, singer and songwriter, whose primary medium is YouTube music videos. He produces music videos for various YouTube musicians, such as Sam Tsui, including medley videos in which Tsui sings as a one-man choir.
Love Lies (Cover)
Abi Sampa
Love Lies (Cover)
Love Lies (Cover)
Sky Full Of Stars (Cover)
Neeti Mohan
Sky Full Of Stars (Cover)
Sky Full Of Stars (Cover)
