Water LiarsFormed 2011
Water Liars
2011
Water Liars Biography (Wikipedia)
Water Liars is an American rock band from Water Valley, Mississippi, that includes songwriter/vocalist/guitarist Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster, drummer/producer/multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bryant, and bassist GR Robinson. Their name is derived from the first story in Barry Hannah's collection Airships.
Dog Eaten
Rest
