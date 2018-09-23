Lesley Duncan (married name Lesley Cox; 12 August 1943 – 12 March 2010) was an English singer-songwriter, best known for her work during the 1970s. She received a lot of airplay on British radio stations such as BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 2; but never achieved great commercial success, in part because of her unwillingness to chase stardom, and crippling stage fright.