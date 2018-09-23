Lesley DuncanBorn 12 August 1943. Died 12 March 2010
Lesley Duncan
1943-08-12
Lesley Duncan Biography (Wikipedia)
Lesley Duncan (married name Lesley Cox; 12 August 1943 – 12 March 2010) was an English singer-songwriter, best known for her work during the 1970s. She received a lot of airplay on British radio stations such as BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 2; but never achieved great commercial success, in part because of her unwillingness to chase stardom, and crippling stage fright.
Love Song
Love Song
Love Song
Everything Changes
Everything Changes
Everything Changes
Sing Children Sing
Sing Children Sing
Sing Children Sing
Sing Children Sing - Golders Green Hippodrome 1975
Sing Children Sing - Golders Green Hippodrome 1975
Earth Mother - Golders Green Hippodrome 1975
Earth Mother - Golders Green Hippodrome 1975
The Serf - Golders Green Hippodrome 1975
The Serf - Golders Green Hippodrome 1975
Sam - Golders Green Hippodrome 1975
Sam - Golders Green Hippodrome 1975
Sam - Golders Green Hippodrome 1975
Moving Away
Moving Away
Moving Away
