Antonino FoglianiConductor. Born 29 June 1976
Antonino Fogliani
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1976-06-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/93b0eb21-d423-4ea1-852c-1ae6d31c5aae
Antonino Fogliani Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonino Fogliani (born in Messina, June 29, 1976) is an Italian conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Antonino Fogliani Tracks
Sort by
Mose in Egitto: Act 3
Gioachino Rossini
Mose in Egitto: Act 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Mose in Egitto: Act 3
Choir
Last played on
Back to artist