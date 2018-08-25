IG Culture
IG Culture Biography (Wikipedia)
IG Culture (real name Ian Grant) is a London musician and performer best known as a pioneer of the broken beat movement. His production features rhythms and hybrids of several musical styles such as jazz-fusion, funk and soul.
Ogún Meyi Meyi (IG Culture Remix)
Girl U Need A Change Of Mind
Mamao's Break
Conte
Salsa Smurf
Bluff And Fold
Black Renaissance
Talkin Bout Mine
