John Francis"Fly to the Stars (main)"
John Francis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/93ae0771-ba0c-46f4-9100-877703de2e45
John Francis Tracks
Sort by
Pass Me Not, O Gentle Saviour (feat. Neil Watson, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Jacqueline Ewers, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marcia McPherson)
Beechcroft Choir, Public domain, John Francis & Frances Crsoby
Pass Me Not, O Gentle Saviour (feat. Neil Watson, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Jacqueline Ewers, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marcia McPherson)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pass Me Not, O Gentle Saviour (feat. Neil Watson, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Jacqueline Ewers, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marcia McPherson)
Choir
Composer
Lyricist
Last played on
John Francis Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist