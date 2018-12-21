Jan JohnstonBorn 21 February 1968
Jan Johnston
Jan Johnston Biography (Wikipedia)
Jan Johnston (born 21 February 1968, Salford, England) is an English professional singer, best known for collaborating with some of the world's top trance music DJs and producers.
Jan Johnston Tracks
Skydive
Freefall
Skydive
Skydive
Skydive (Mara Remix) (feat. Jan Johnston)
Freefall
Skydive (Mara Remix) (feat. Jan Johnston)
Skydive (Mara Remix) (feat. Jan Johnston)
Am I On Pause
Jan Johnston
Am I On Pause
Am I On Pause
Flesh (2001)
Jan Johnston
Flesh (2001)
Flesh (2001)
