Babybird are an indie band from the United Kingdom formed in 1995 and active until early 2013, fronted by Stephen Jones, who has also released records as a solo artist, using his own name, and as Black Reindeer.

Jones started writing and recording songs at home and his first collection of these demos, I Was Born a Man, was released in July 1995 using the name Babybird. He formed a band in order to tour and promote this work. In 1996, Babybird signed to Echo Records and their first single was released in July 1996. Babybird were dropped from their record label in 2000 after their third album, Bugged, had poor sales. The band then split. Jones continued on his own, writing fiction, releasing solo work and created the score for the film Blessed. In October 2005, the band reformed with three members and created another album released in September 2006. They went on tour in November 2009 and then split again in 2013. Jones reunited the band once again in late 2017 with a new line up.